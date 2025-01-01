DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoClasses de negociaçãoCSymbolInfoCurrencyProfit 

CurrencyProfit

Obtém o nome da moeda de lucro.

string  CurrencyProfit() const

Valor de retorno

Nome da moeda de lucro.

Observação

O símbolo deve ser selecionado pelo método Name.