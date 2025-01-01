DocumentaçãoSeções
Obtém a atualização do preço Bid (preço de compra para quem entra vendido numa posição)

double  Bid() const

Valor de retorno

Preço de compra Bid.

Observação

O símbolo deve ser selecionado pelo método Name.