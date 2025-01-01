DocumentaçãoSeções
LastHigh

Obtém a máxima do preço Last para um dia.

double  LastHigh() const

Valor de retorno

A máxima do preço Last para um dia.

Observação

O símbolo deve ser selecionado pelo método Name.