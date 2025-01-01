DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoClasses de negociaçãoCSymbolInfoSwapShort 

SwapShort

Obtém o valor swap da posição vendida.

double  SwapShort() const

Valor de retorno

O valor swap da posição vendida.

Observação

O símbolo deve ser selecionado pelo método Name.