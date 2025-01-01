DocumentaçãoSeções
Obtém nome do símbolo (ativo).

string  Name() const

Valor de retorno

Nome do símbolo.

Define o nome do símbolo.

bool  Name(string name)

Valor de retorno

Nenhum.