MathSignif
Arredonda um valor para o número especificado de dígitos na mantissa.
Versão para trabalhar com valores reais:
|
double MathSignif(
Valor de retorno
Valor arredondado.
Versão para trabalhar com uma matriz de valores reais com registro de resultados numa matriz separada:
|
bool MathSignif(
Valor de retorno
Retorna true em caso de sucesso, caso contrário, false.
Versão para trabalhar com uma matriz de valores reais com registro de resultados na matriz de origem:
|
bool MathSignif(
Valor de retorno
Retorna true em caso de sucesso, caso contrário, false.
Parâmetros
x
[in] Valor real para arredondamento.
digits
[in] Número de dígitos.
array[]
[in] Matriz de valores reais.
array[]
[out] Matriz de valores de saída.
result[]
[out] Matriz de valores de saída.