Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoMatemáticaEstatísticaFunções auxiliaresMathSignif 

MathSignif

Arredonda um valor para o número especificado de dígitos na mantissa.

Versão para trabalhar com valores reais:

double  MathSignif(
   const double   x,         // valor
   const int      digits     // número de dígitos
   )

Valor de retorno

Valor arredondado.

Versão para trabalhar com uma matriz de valores reais com registro de resultados numa matriz separada:

bool  MathSignif(
   const double&  array[],   // matriz de valores
   int            digits,    // número de dígitos
   double         result[]   // matriz de resultado
   )

Valor de retorno

Retorna true em caso de sucesso, caso contrário, false.

Versão para trabalhar com uma matriz de valores reais com registro de resultados na matriz de origem:

bool  MathSignif(
   double&        array[],   // matriz de valores
   int            digits     // número de dígitos
   )

Valor de retorno

Retorna true em caso de sucesso, caso contrário, false.

Parâmetros

x

[in] Valor real para arredondamento.

digits

[in] Número de dígitos.

array[]

[in] Matriz de valores reais. 

array[]

[out] Matriz de valores de saída.

result[]

[out] Matriz de valores de saída. 