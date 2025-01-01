DocumentaçãoSeções
MathCumulativeSum

Gera uma matriz com o valor acumulado.  

Versão com registro de resultados numa nova matriz:                                          

bool  MathCumulativeSum(
   const double&  array[],   // matriz de valores
   double&        result[]   // matriz de resultado
   )

Versão com registro de resultados na matriz original:                                          

bool  MathCumulativeSum(
   double&        array[]    // matriz de valores
   )

Parâmetros

array[]

[in] Matriz de valores. 

array[]

[out] Matriz de valores de saída.

result[]

[out] Matriz de valores de saída. 

Valor de retorno

Retorna true em caso de sucesso, caso contrário, false.