DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoMatemáticaEstatísticaFunções auxiliaresMathMax 

MathMax

Retorna o valor máximo de todos os elementos da matriz.

double  MathMax(
   const double&  array[]   // matriz de valores
   )

Parâmetros

array[]

[in] Matriz de valores. 

Valor de retorno

Valor máximo.