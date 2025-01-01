DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoMatemáticaEstatísticaFunções auxiliaresMathArctan 

MathArctan

Calcula o valor da função arctan(x) para os elementos da matriz.

Versão com registro de resultados numa nova matriz:

bool  MathArctan(
   const double&   array[],   // matriz de valores
   double&         result[]   // matriz de resultado
   )

Versão com registro de resultados na matriz original:

bool  MathArctan(
   double&        array[]    // matriz de valores
   )

Parâmetros

array[]

[in] Matriz de valores.   

result[]

[out] Matriz de valores de saída.   

array[]

[out] Matriz de valores de saída.   

Valor de retorno

Retorna true em caso de sucesso, caso contrário, false.