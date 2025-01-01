DocumentaçãoSeções
Calcula o resultado da operação binária SHR (deslocamento em bits para a direita) para elementos de matriz.

Versão com registro de resultados numa nova matriz:

bool  MathBitwiseShiftR(
   const int&  array[],    // matriz de valores
   const int   n,          // valor do deslocamento
   int&        result[]    // matriz de resultado
   )

Versão com registro de resultados na matriz original:

bool  MathBitwiseShiftR(
   int&        array[],    // matriz de valores
   const int   n           // valor do deslocamento
   )

Parâmetros

array[]

[in] Matriz de valores.

n

[in] Números de bits para deslocamento.

array[]

[out] Matriz de valores de saída.

result[]

[out] Matriz de valores de saída.

Valor de retorno

Retorna true em caso de sucesso, caso contrário, false.