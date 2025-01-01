DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5 CCanvas LineVertical 

LineVertical

Dessine un segment de ligne verticale.

void  LineVertical(
   int         x,       // Coordonnée X
   int         y1,      // coordonnée Y
   int         y2,      // coordonnée Y
   const uint  clr      // couleur
   );

Paramètres

x

[in]  Coordonnée X du segment.

y1

[in]  Coordonnée y du premier point du segment.

y2

[in]  Coordonnée Y du second point du segment.

clr

[in]  Couleur au format ARGB.