MathTrunc

Calculates the integer part of the specified number or array elements.

Version for working with a double-precision floating-point number:

double MathTrunc(

const double x

)

Return Value

The integer part of the specified number.

Version for working with an array of double-precision floating-point numbers. The results are output to a new array:

bool MathTrunc(

const double& array[],

double& result[]

)

Return Value

Returns true if successful, otherwise false.

Version for working with an array of double-precision floating-point numbers. The results are output to the original array:

bool MathTrunc(

double& array[]

)

Return Value

Returns true if successful, otherwise false.

Parameters

x

[in] Double-precision floating-point number, the integer part of which is to be obtained.

array[]

[in] Array of double-precision floating-point numbers, the integer parts of which are to be obtained.

array[]

[out] Array of output values.

result[]

[out] Array of output values.