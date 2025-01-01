문서화섹션
지정한 수 또는 배열 요소의 정수 부분을 계산합니다.  

이중 정밀 부동 소수점 번호로 작업하기 위한 버전:

double  MathTrunc(
   const double   x          // 수의 값
   )

값 반환

지정한 숫자의 정수 부분.

이중 정밀 부동 소수점 번호 배열로 작업하기 위한 버전. 결과가 새 배열로 출력됩니다:

bool  MathTrunc(
   const double&  array[],   // 값의 배열
   double&        result[]   // 결과의 배열
   )

값 반환

성공하면 true를, 그렇지 않으면 false를 반환합니다.

이중 정밀 부동 소수점 번호 배열로 작업하기 위한 버전. 결과가 원래 배열로 출력됩니다:

bool  MathTrunc(
   double&        array[]    // 값의 배열
   )

값 반환

성공하면 true를, 그렇지 않으면 false를 반환합니다.

매개변수

x

[in]  구할 정수 부분인 이중 정밀 부동 소수점 숫자.

array[]

[in] 구할 정수 부분인 이중 정밀 부동 소수점 숫자의 배열.

array[]

[out] 출력 값의 배열.

result[]

[out] 출력 값의 배열.