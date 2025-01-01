ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ数学統計サブ関数MathTrunc 

MathTrunc

指定された数値や配列要素の整数部分を計算します。  

倍精度浮動小数点数を扱うためのバージョン：

double  MathTrunc(
  const double  x         // 数値
  )

戻り値

指定された数値の整数部分

倍精度浮動小数点数配列を扱うためのバージョン。結果は新しい配列に出力されます。

bool  MathTrunc(
  const double&  array[]// 値の配列
  double&        result[]   // 結果の配列
  )

戻り値

成功の場合は true、それ以外の場合は false。

倍精度浮動小数点数配列を扱うためのバージョン。結果は元の配列に出力されます。

bool  MathTrunc(
  double&        array[]   // 値の配列
  )

戻り値

成功の場合は true、それ以外の場合は false。

パラメータ

x

[in]  その整数部分が取得される倍精度浮動小数点数

array[]

[in]  その整数部分が取得される倍精度浮動小数点数の配列

array[]

[out] 出力値の配列

result[]

[out] 出力値の配列