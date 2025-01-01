DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryMathematicsStatisticsSubfunctionsMathGammaIncomplete 

MathGammaIncomplete
                                                                 
 Calculates the value of the incomplete gamma function.                                                                  

double  MathGammaIncomplete(
   double  x,          // argument of the function
   double  alpha       // parameter of the function
   )

Parameters

x

[in] The argument of the function. 

alpha

[in] The parameter of the incomplete gamma function.

Return Value

Value of the function.