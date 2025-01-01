DocumentazioneSezioni
MathGammaIncomplete
                                                                 
 Calcola il valore della funzione gamma incompleta.                                                                  

double  MathGammaIncomplete(
   double  x,          // argomento della funzione
   double  alpha       // parametro della funzione
  );

Parametri

x

[in] L'argomento della funzione. 

alpha

[in] Il parametro della funzione gamma incompleta.

Valore di ritorno

Valore della funzione.