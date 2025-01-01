DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardGraphiques personnalisésCCanvasPolygon 

Polygon

Dessine un polygone.

void  Polygon(
   int&        x[],     // tableau de coordonnées X
   int&        y[],     // tableau de coordonnées Y
   const uint  clr      // couleur
   );

Paramètres

x[]

[in]  Tableau de coordonnées X des points d'un polygone.

y[]

[in]  Tableau de coordonnées Y des points d'un polygone.

clr

[in]  Couleur au format ARGB.