Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardGraphiques personnalisésCCanvasEllipseWu 

EllipseWu

Dessine un rectangle à partir de 2 points en utilsant l'algorithme d'anti-aliasing Wu.

void  EllipseWu(
   int         x1,      // coordonnée X
   int         y1,      // coordonnée Y
   int         x2,      // coordonnée X
   int         y2,      // coordonnée Y
   const uint  clr      // couleur
   );

Paramètres

x1

[in]  Coordonnée X du premier point formant le ellipse.

y1

[in]  Coordonnée Y du premier point formant  le ellipse.

x2

[in]  Coordonnée X du second point formant  le ellipse.

y2

[in]  Coordonnée Y du second point formant  le ellipse.

clr

[in]  Couleur au format ARGB.