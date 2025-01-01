DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardGraphiques personnalisésCCanvasTriangle 

Triangle

Dessine un triangle.

void  Triangle(
   int         x1,      // coordonnée X
   int         y1,      // coordonnée Y
   int         x2,      // coordonnée X
   int         y2,      // coordonnée Y
   int         x3,      // coordonnée X
   int         y3,      // coordonnée Y
   const uint  clr      // couleur
   );

Paramètres

x1

[in]  Coordonnée X du premier sommet du triangle.

y1

[in]  Coordonnée Y du premier sommet du triangle.

x2

[in]  Coordonnée X du second sommet du triangle.

y2

[in]  Coordonnée Y du second sommet du triangle.

x3

[in]  Coordonnée X du troisième sommet du triangle.

y3

[in]  Coordonnée Y du troisième sommet du triangle.

clr

[in]  Couleur au format ARGB.