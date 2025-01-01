DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardGraphiques personnalisésCCanvasLineHorizontal 

LineHorizontal

Dessine un segment d'une ligne horizontale.

void  LineHorizontal(
   int         x1,      // coordonnée X
   int         x2,      // coordonnée X
   int         y,       // Coordonnée Y
   const uint  clr      // couleur
   );

Paramètres

x1

[in]  Coordonnée X du premier point du segment.

x2

[in]  Coordonnée X du second point du segment.

y

[in]  Coordonnée Y du segment.

clr

[in]  Couleur au format ARGB.