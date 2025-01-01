DocumentationSections
Dessine un polygone en utilisant l'algorithme d'anti-aliasing.

void  PolygonAA(
   int&        x[],                // tableau de coordonnées X
   int&        y[],                // tableau de coordonnées Y
   const uint  clr,                // couleur
   const uint  style=UINT_MAX      // style de ligne
   );

Paramètres

x[]

[in]  Tableau de coordonnées X des points d'un polygone.

y[]

[in]  Tableau de coordonnées Y des points d'un polygone.

clr

[in]  Couleur au format ARGB.

style=UINT_MAX

[in]  Le style de ligne est une valeur de l'énumération ENUM_LINE_STYLE ou une valeur personnalisée.