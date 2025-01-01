DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardGraphiques personnalisésCCanvasTextHeight 

TextHeight

Retourne la hauteur du texte.

int  TextHeight(
   const string  text      // texte
   );

Paramètres

text

[in]  Texte à mesurer.

Valeur de retour

hauteur du texte en pixels

Note

La police de caractères actuelle est utilisée pour mesurer le texte.