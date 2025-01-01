DocumentationSections
LineAA

Dessine un segment d'une ligne à main levée en utilisant l'algorithme d'anti-aliasing.

void  LineAA(
   const int   x1,                 // coordonnée X
   const int   y1,                 // coordonnée Y
   const int   x2,                 // coordonnée X
   const int   y2,                 // coordonnée Y
   const uint  clr,                // couleur
   const uint  style=UINT_MAX      // style de ligne
   );

Paramètres

x1

[in]  Coordonnée X du premier point du segment.

y1

[in]  Coordonnée y du premier point du segment.

x2

[in]  Coordonnée X du second point du segment.

y2

[in]  Coordonnée Y du second point du segment.

clr

[in]  Couleur au format ARGB.

style=UINT_MAX

[in]  Le style de ligne est une valeur de l'énumération ENUM_LINE_STYLE ou une valeur personnalisée.