Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardGraphiques personnalisésCCanvasPolyline 

Polyline

Dessine une polyline.

void  Polyline(
   int&        x[],     // tableau de coordonnées X
   int&        y[],     // tableau de coordonnées Y
   const uint  clr      // couleur
   );

Paramètres

x[]

[in]  Tableau de coordonnées X de la polyline.

y[]

[in]  Tableau de coordonnées Y de la polyline.

clr

[in]  Couleur au format ARGB.