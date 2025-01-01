DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardGraphiques personnalisésCCanvasEllipseAA 

EllipseAA

Dessine une ellipse à partir de 2 points en utilsant l'algorithme d'anti-aliasing.

void  EllipseAA(
   int         x1,      // coordonnée X
   int         y1,      // coordonnée Y
   int         x2,      // coordonnée X
   int         y2,      // coordonnée Y
   const uint  clr      // couleur
   );

Paramètres

x1

[in]  Coordonnée X du premier point formant le ellipse.

y1

[in]  Coordonnée Y du premier point formant le ellipse.

x2

[in]  Coordonnée X du second point formant le ellipse.

y2

[in]  Coordonnée Y du second point formant le ellipse.

clr

[in]  Couleur au format ARGB.