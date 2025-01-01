DocumentationSections
FillCircle

Dessine un cercle plein.

void  FillCircle(
   int         x,       // Coordonnée X
   int         y,       // Coordonnée Y
   int         r,       // rayon
   const uint  clr      // couleur
   );

Paramètres

x

[in]  Coordonnée X du centre du cercle plein.

y

[in]  Coordonnée Y du centre du cercle plein.

r

[in]  Rayon du cercle plein.

clr

[in]  Couleur au format ARGB.