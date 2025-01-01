DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardMatematicheStatisticheSubfunzioniMathSkewness 

MathSkewness

La funzione calcola l'indice di asimmetria (terzo momento) di elementi dell'array.

double  MathSkewness(
   const double&  array[]   // array di valori
  );

Parametri

array[]

[in] Array di valori. 

Valore di ritorno

Asimmetria.