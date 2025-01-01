DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarObjetos gráficosObjects ChannelsCChartObjectStdDevChannel 

CChartObjectStdDevChannel

La clase CChartObjectStdDevChannel facilita el acceso a las propiedades del objeto gráfico "Canal de desviación estándar".

Descripción

La clase CChartObjectStdDevChannel proporciona acceso a las propiedades del objeto "Canal de desviación estándar".

Declaración

   class CChartObjectStdDevChannel : public CChartObjectTrend

Título

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsChannels.mqh>

Jerarquía de herencia

  CObject

      CChartObject

          CChartObjectTrend

              CChartObjectStdDevChannel

Métodos de la clase

Creación

 

Create

Crea el objeto gráfico "Canal de desviación estándar"

Propiedades

 

Deviations

Establece/Obtiene la propiedad "Desviación"

Entrada/salida

 

virtual Save

Método virtual para escribir en un archivo

virtual Load

Método virtual para leer un archivo

virtual Type

Método virtual de identificación

Métodos heredados de la clase CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare

Métodos heredados de la clase CChartObject

ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint

Métodos heredados de la clase CChartObjectTrend

RayLeft, RayLeft, RayRight, RayRight, Create

Ver también

Tipos de objetos, Objetos gráficos