- ChartId
- Window
- Name
- NumPoints
- Attach
- SetPoint
- Delete
- Detach
- ShiftObject
- ShiftPoint
- Time
- Price
- Color
- Style
- Width
- Background
- Selected
- Selectable
- Description
- Tooltip
- Timeframes
- Z_Order
- CreateTime
- LevelsCount
- LevelColor
- LevelStyle
- LevelWidth
- LevelValue
- LevelDescription
- GetInteger
- SetInteger
- GetDouble
- SetDouble
- GetString
- SetString
- Save
- Load
- Type
Name (Método Get)
Obtiene el nombre del objeto gráfico.
|
string Name() const
Valor de retorno
Nombre del objeto gráfico enlazado a una instancia de la clase. Si no se encuentra el objeto, devuelve NULL.
Name (Método Set)
Establece el nombre del objeto gráfico.
|
bool Name(
Parámetros
name
[in] El nombre nuevo del objeto gráfico.
Valor de retorno
true si se ejecuta correctamente, false - si el nombre no se puede cambiar.
Ejemplo:
|
//--- ejemplo de CChartObject::Name