Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarObjetos gráficosCChartObjectName 

Name (Método Get)

Obtiene el nombre del objeto gráfico.

string  Name() const

Valor de retorno

Nombre del objeto gráfico enlazado a una instancia de la clase. Si no se encuentra el objeto, devuelve NULL.

Name (Método Set)

Establece el nombre del objeto gráfico.

bool  Name(
   string  name      // nombre nuevo
   )

Parámetros

name

[in]  El nombre nuevo del objeto gráfico.

Valor de retorno

true si se ejecuta correctamente, false - si el nombre no se puede cambiar.

Ejemplo:

//--- ejemplo de CChartObject::Name  
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh>   
//---   
void OnStart()   
  {   
   CChartObject object;   
   //--- obtiene el nombre del objeto gráfico    
   string object_name=object.Name();   
   if(object_name!="MiObjetoGrafico")   
     {   
     //--- establece el nombre del objeto gráfico   
     object.Name("MiObjetoGrafico");   
     }   
  }   