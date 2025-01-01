CChartObjectStdDevChannel
CChartObjectStdDevChannel è una classe per l'accesso semplificato alle proprietà dell'oggetto grafico "Standard Deviation Channel" (Canale di Deviazione Standard).
Descrizione
Classe CChartObjectStdDevChannel fornisce l'accesso alle proprietà dell'oggetto "Standard Deviation Channel".
Dichiarazione
class CChartObjectStdDevChannel : public CChartObjectTrend
Titolo
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsChannels.mqh>
Gerarchia di ereditarietà
CChartObjectStdDevChannel
I Metodi della Classe per Gruppi
Create
Crea l'oggetto grafico "Standard Deviation Channel"
Proprietà
Ottiene/Imposta la proprietà "Deviazione"
Input/output
virtual Save
Metodo virtuale per la scrittura su file
virtual Load
Metodo virtuale per la lettura da file
virtual Type
Metodo virtuale di identificazione
Metodi ereditati dalla classe CObject
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare
Metodi ereditati dalla classe CChartObject
ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint
Metodi ereditati dalla classe CChartObjectTrend
Vedi anche