CChartObjectStdDevChannel

CChartObjectStdDevChannel è una classe per l'accesso semplificato alle proprietà dell'oggetto grafico "Standard Deviation Channel" (Canale di Deviazione Standard).

Descrizione

Classe CChartObjectStdDevChannel fornisce l'accesso alle proprietà dell'oggetto "Standard Deviation Channel".

Dichiarazione

   class CChartObjectStdDevChannel : public CChartObjectTrend

Titolo

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsChannels.mqh>

Gerarchia di ereditarietà

  CObject

      CChartObject

          CChartObjectTrend

              CChartObjectStdDevChannel

I Metodi della Classe per Gruppi

Create

 

Create

Crea l'oggetto grafico "Standard Deviation Channel"

Proprietà

 

Deviations

Ottiene/Imposta la proprietà "Deviazione"

Input/output

 

virtual Save

Metodo virtuale per la scrittura su file

virtual Load

Metodo virtuale per la lettura da file

virtual Type

Metodo virtuale di identificazione

Vedi anche

Tipi di oggetti, Oggetti grafici