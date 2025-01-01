- ChartId
- Window
- Name
- NumPoints
- Attach
- SetPoint
- Delete
- Detach
- ShiftObject
- ShiftPoint
- Time
- Price
- Color
- Style
- Width
- Background
- Selected
- Selectable
- Description
- Tooltip
- Timeframes
- Z_Order
- CreateTime
- LevelsCount
- LevelColor
- LevelStyle
- LevelWidth
- LevelValue
- LevelDescription
- GetInteger
- SetInteger
- GetDouble
- SetDouble
- GetString
- SetString
- Save
- Load
- Type
Description (Método Get)
Obtiene una descripción textual de un objeto gráfico.
|
string Description() const
Valor de retorno
Descripción textual del objeto gráfico enlazado a una instancia de la clase. Si no hay ningún objeto enlazado, devuelve NULL.
Description (Método Set)
Establece la descripción textual del objeto gráfico.
|
bool Description(
Parámetros
text
[in] Nueva descripción textual.
Valor de retorno
true - si se ejecuta correctamente, false - si no se puede cambiar la descripción textual.
Ejemplo:
|
//--- ejemplo de CChartObject::Description