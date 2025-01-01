DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarObjetos gráficosCChartObjectDescription 

Description (Método Get)

Obtiene una descripción textual de un objeto gráfico.

string  Description() const

Valor de retorno

Descripción textual del objeto gráfico enlazado a una instancia de la clase. Si no hay ningún objeto enlazado, devuelve NULL.

Description (Método Set)

Establece la descripción textual del objeto gráfico.

bool  Description(
   string  text      // Texto
   )

Parámetros

text

[in]  Nueva descripción textual.

Valor de retorno

true - si se ejecuta correctamente, false - si no se puede cambiar la descripción textual.

Ejemplo:

//--- ejemplo de CChartObject::Description
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh> 
//--- 
void OnStart() 
  { 
   CChartObject object; 
   //--- obtiene la descripción del objeto gráfico  
   string description=object.Description(); 
   if(description==""
     { 
      //--- establece la descripción del objeto gráfico 
      object.Description("Mi objeto"); 
     } 
  } 