文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库图形对象Objects ChannelsCChartObjectStdDevChannel 

CChartObjectStdDevChannel

CChartObjectStdDevChannel 类用于简便地访问 "标准方差通道" 图形对象属性。

描述

CChartObjectStdDevChannel 类可供访问 "标准方差通道" 对象属性。

声明

   class CChartObjectStdDevChannel : public CChartObjectTrend

标称库文件

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsChannels.mqh>

继承体系

  CObject

      CChartObject

          CChartObjectTrend

              CChartObjectStdDevChannel

类方法

创建

 

创建

创建图形对象 "标准方差通道"

属性

 

Deviations

获取/设置 "方差"　属性

输入/输出

 

virtual Save

写文件的虚方法

virtual Load

从文件读取的虚方法

virtual Type

标识的虚方法

方法继承自类 CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare

方法继承自类 CChartObject

ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint

方法继承自类 CChartObjectTrend

RayLeft, RayLeft, RayRight, RayRight, Create

参阅

对象类型, 图形对象