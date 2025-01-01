DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarObjetos gráficosCChartObjectAttach 

Attach

Enlaza un objeto gráfico a una instancia de la clase.

bool  Attach(
   long    chart_id,     // Identificador del gráfico
   string  name,         // Nombre del objeto
   int     window,       // Ventana del gráfico
   int     points        // Número de puntos
   )

Parámetros

chart_id

[out]  Identificador del gráfico.

name

[in]  Nombre del objeto gráfico.

window

[in]  Número de ventana del gráfico (0 — ventana principal).

points

[in]  Número de puntos de ancla del objeto gráfico.

Valor de retorno

true - si se ejecuta correctamente, false - si la operación no se puede ejecutar.

Ejemplo:

//--- ejemplo de CChartObject::Attach
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh> 
//--- 
void OnStart() 
  { 
   CChartObject object; 
   //--- adjuntar objeto gráfico  
   if(!object.Attach(ChartID(),"Mi objeto",0,2)) 
     { 
      printf("Error al adjuntar el objeto"); 
      return
     } 
  } 