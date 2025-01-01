- ChartId
- Window
- Name
- NumPoints
- Attach
- SetPoint
- Delete
- Detach
- ShiftObject
- ShiftPoint
- Time
- Price
- Color
- Style
- Width
- Background
- Selected
- Selectable
- Description
- Tooltip
- Timeframes
- Z_Order
- CreateTime
- LevelsCount
- LevelColor
- LevelStyle
- LevelWidth
- LevelValue
- LevelDescription
- GetInteger
- SetInteger
- GetDouble
- SetDouble
- GetString
- SetString
- Save
- Load
- Type
Attach
Enlaza un objeto gráfico a una instancia de la clase.
|
bool Attach(
Parámetros
chart_id
[out] Identificador del gráfico.
name
[in] Nombre del objeto gráfico.
window
[in] Número de ventana del gráfico (0 — ventana principal).
points
[in] Número de puntos de ancla del objeto gráfico.
Valor de retorno
true - si se ejecuta correctamente, false - si la operación no se puede ejecutar.
Ejemplo:
|
//--- ejemplo de CChartObject::Attach