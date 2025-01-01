DocumentaciónSecciones
LevelDescription (Método Get)

Obtiene una descripción textual del nivel del objeto gráfico.

string  LevelDescription(
   int  level       // Número de nivel
   ) const

Parámetros

level

[in]  Número de niveles del objeto gráfico

Valor de retorno

Descripción textual del nivel del objeto gráfico enlazado a una instancia de la clase. Si no hay ningún objeto enlazado o el objeto no tiene el nivel especificado, devuelve NULL.

LevelDescription (Método Set)

Establece la descripción textual del nivel del objeto gráfico.

bool  LevelDescription(
   int     level ,     // Número de nivel
   string  text        // Texto
   )

Parámetros

level

[in]  Número de nivel del objeto gráfico.

text

[in]  Valor nuevo de la descripción (texto) del nivel del objeto gráfico.

Valor de retorno

true — si se ejecuta correctamente, false - si la descripción (texto) no se puede cambiar.

Ejemplo:

//--- ejemplo de CChartObject::LevelDescription
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh> 
//--- 
void OnStart() 
  { 
   CChartObject object; 
   //--- 
   for(int i=0;i<object.LevelsCount();i++) 
     { 
      //--- obtiene la descripción del nivel del objeto gráfico  
      string level_description=object.LevelDescription(i); 
      if(level_description==""
        { 
         //--- establece la descripción del nivel del objeto gráfico 
         object.LevelDescription(i,"Level_"+IntegerToString(i)); 
        } 
     } 
  } 