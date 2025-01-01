- ChartId
- Window
- Name
- NumPoints
- Attach
- SetPoint
- Delete
- Detach
- ShiftObject
- ShiftPoint
- Time
- Price
- Color
- Style
- Width
- Background
- Selected
- Selectable
- Description
- Tooltip
- Timeframes
- Z_Order
- CreateTime
- LevelsCount
- LevelColor
- LevelStyle
- LevelWidth
- LevelValue
- LevelDescription
- GetInteger
- SetInteger
- GetDouble
- SetDouble
- GetString
- SetString
- Save
- Load
- Type
Style (Método Get)
Obtiene el estilo de línea del objeto gráfico.
|
ENUM_LINE_STYLE Style() const
Valor de retorno
Estilo de línea del objeto gráfico enlazado a la instancia de la clase. Si no hay ningún objeto enlazado, devuelve WRONG_VALUE.
Style (Método Set)
Establece el estilo de línea del objeto gráfico.
|
bool Style(
Parámetros
new_style
[in] Nuevo valor del estilo de línea.
Valor de retorno
true - si se ejecuta correctamente, false - si el estilo no se puede cambiar.
Ejemplo:
|
//--- ejemplo de CChartObject::Style