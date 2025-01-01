DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarObjetos gráficosCChartObjectStyle 

Style (Método Get)

Obtiene el estilo de línea del objeto gráfico.

ENUM_LINE_STYLE  Style() const

Valor de retorno

Estilo de línea del objeto gráfico enlazado a la instancia de la clase. Si no hay ningún objeto enlazado, devuelve WRONG_VALUE.

Style (Método Set)

Establece el estilo de línea del objeto gráfico.

bool  Style(
   ENUM_LINE_STYLE  new_style      // Estilo
   )

Parámetros

new_style

[in]  Nuevo valor del estilo de línea.

Valor de retorno

true - si se ejecuta correctamente, false - si el estilo no se puede cambiar.

Ejemplo:

//--- ejemplo de CChartObject::Style  
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh>  
//---  
void OnStart()  
  {  
   CChartObject object;  
   //--- obtener el estilo del objeto gráfico   
   ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=object.Style();  
   if(style!=STYLE_SOLID)  
     {  
      //--- establece el estilo del objeto gráfico  
      object.Style(STYLE_SOLID);  
     }  
  }  