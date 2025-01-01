DocumentaçãoSeções
CChartObjectStdDevChannel é uma classe para o acesso simplificado às propriedades do objeto gráfico "Standard Deviation Channel".

Descrição

A classe CChartObjectStdDevChannel fornece acesso às propriedades do objeto "Standard Deviation Channel".

Declaração

   class CChartObjectStdDevChannel : public CChartObjectTrend

Título

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsChannels.mqh>

Hierarquia de herança

  CObject

      CChartObject

          CChartObjectTrend

              CChartObjectStdDevChannel

Métodos de classe

Create

 

Create

Cria o objeto gráfico "Standard Deviation Channel"

Propriedades

 

Deviations

Obtém/Define a propriedade "Deviation"

Entrada/saída

 

virtual Save

Método virtual para escrever o arquivo

virtual Load

Método virtual para a leitura a partir do arquivo

virtual Type

Método virtual de identificação

Métodos herdados da classe CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare

Métodos herdados da classe CChartObject

ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint

Métodos herdados da classe CChartObjectTrend

RayLeft, RayLeft, RayRight, RayRight, Create

