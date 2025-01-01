CChartObjectStdDevChannel
CChartObjectStdDevChannel é uma classe para o acesso simplificado às propriedades do objeto gráfico "Standard Deviation Channel".
Descrição
A classe CChartObjectStdDevChannel fornece acesso às propriedades do objeto "Standard Deviation Channel".
Declaração
class CChartObjectStdDevChannel : public CChartObjectTrend
Título
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsChannels.mqh>
Hierarquia de herança
CChartObjectStdDevChannel
Métodos de classe
Create
Cria o objeto gráfico "Standard Deviation Channel"
Propriedades
Obtém/Define a propriedade "Deviation"
Entrada/saída
virtual Save
Método virtual para escrever o arquivo
virtual Load
Método virtual para a leitura a partir do arquivo
virtual Type
Método virtual de identificação
Métodos herdados da classe CObject
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare
Métodos herdados da classe CChartObject
ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint
Métodos herdados da classe CChartObjectTrend
Veja também