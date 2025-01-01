DocumentaciónSecciones
Background (Método Get)

Obtiene la bandera de dibujar un objeto gráfico en el fondo.

bool  Background() const

Valor de retorno

Bandera de dibujar en el fondo, un objeto gráfico enlazado a una instancia de la clase. Si no hay ningún objeto enlazado devuelve false.

Background (Método Set)

Establece la bandera de dibujar un objeto gráfico en el fondo.

bool  Background(
   bool  background      // Valor de la bandera
   )

Parámetros

background

[in]  Nuevo valor de la bandera de dibujar un objeto gráfico en el fondo.

Valor de retorno

true - si se ejecuta correctamente, false - si la bandera no se puede cambiar.

Ejemplo:

//--- ejemplo de CChartObject::Background
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh> 
//--- 
void OnStart() 
  { 
   CChartObject object; 
   //--- obtiene la bandera de fondo del objeto gráfico  
   bool background_flag=object.Background(); 
   if(!background_flag) 
     { 
     //--- establece la bandera de fondo del objeto gráfico 
     object.Background(true); 
     } 
  } 