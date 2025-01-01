- ChartId
Background (Método Get)
Obtiene la bandera de dibujar un objeto gráfico en el fondo.
|
bool Background() const
Valor de retorno
Bandera de dibujar en el fondo, un objeto gráfico enlazado a una instancia de la clase. Si no hay ningún objeto enlazado devuelve false.
Background (Método Set)
Establece la bandera de dibujar un objeto gráfico en el fondo.
|
bool Background(
Parámetros
background
[in] Nuevo valor de la bandera de dibujar un objeto gráfico en el fondo.
Valor de retorno
true - si se ejecuta correctamente, false - si la bandera no se puede cambiar.
Ejemplo:
|
//--- ejemplo de CChartObject::Background