Tooltip (Método Get)

Obtiene el texto tooltip (descripción emergente) de un objeto gráfico.

string  Tooltip() const

Valor devuelto

El texto tooltip del objeto gráfico enlazado a una instancia de la clase. Si no hay ningún objeto enlazado, devuelve NULL.

Tooltip (Método Set)

Establece el texto tooltip de un objeto gráfico.

bool  Tooltip(
   string  new_tooltip      // nuevo texto de la descripción emergente
   )

Parámetros

new_tooltip

[in]  Nuevo texto tooltip.

Valor devuelto

true — si se ejecuta correctamente, false si el tooltip no se puede cambiar.

Nota:

Si no se establece la propiedad, entonces se muestra el tooltip generado automáticamente por el terminal. El tooltip se puede desactivar estableciendo el valor "\n" (salto de línea).