Tooltip (Método Get)
Obtiene el texto tooltip (descripción emergente) de un objeto gráfico.
string Tooltip() const
Valor devuelto
El texto tooltip del objeto gráfico enlazado a una instancia de la clase. Si no hay ningún objeto enlazado, devuelve NULL.
Tooltip (Método Set)
Establece el texto tooltip de un objeto gráfico.
bool Tooltip(
Parámetros
new_tooltip
[in] Nuevo texto tooltip.
Valor devuelto
true — si se ejecuta correctamente, false si el tooltip no se puede cambiar.
Nota:
Si no se establece la propiedad, entonces se muestra el tooltip generado automáticamente por el terminal. El tooltip se puede desactivar estableciendo el valor "\n" (salto de línea).