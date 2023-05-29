Trend Plator

TrendPlator: A Powerful Trend Projection Indicator for Optimized Trading Strategies

Discover the power of our new indicator! With the ability to calculate trend lines from larger timeframes and project them directly onto your current timeframe, it provides strategic support that captures the attention of traders. These points become powerful support or resistance levels for your trades, boosting your trading strategy.

Imagine having access to an indicator that seamlessly complements your collection of price action indicators. Our new indicator is exactly that! Test it out and be amazed by its accuracy. It may be the missing piece in your strategy, capable of propelling your results.

Don't waste any more time! Seize the opportunity to add this amazing tool to your trading arsenal. If you recognize its value and potential, don't hesitate to acquire it today. Increase your success rate and reach new levels of achievement with our powerful indicator!

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Download this Tool for Your MT4 as Well

If you're looking for a tool like this for MetaTrader 4, then you can download it from this link: Trendlines Plator MT4.

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5 (1)
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Define your own candlestick pattern and this indicator will show on the screen when this pattern appears You can test it for free in the Strategy Tester and see how many times your candlestick pattern appears on the asset of your choice You can also paint all candles of your pattern or just one This indicator is useful for candlestick analysis, for you to use in price action and with naked trade strategies. It is an indicator that shows the movement you choose How to Use the Indicators: AC AC[1
Trailing on Last Top Bottom
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (1)
Utilities
This tool places stops on your positions Quickly test by Metatrade Strategy Tester. Your stop will be at the last bottom in case of a long position Or your stop will be at the last top in case of a short position Furthermore, this tool manages the trailing of your open positions. always place your stop at the last high formed or the last formed bottom to create the tops and bottoms I use the free indicator "Supports and Resistances Lines" which is available for download at this link: download
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rodnaya
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rodnaya 2023.07.16 11:41 
 

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Francisco Gomes Da Silva
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Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2023.07.16 13:55
Спасибо за ваш отзыв! Я был счастлив, что индикатор попал в ваш список из 10 лучших в вашей коллекции. Наша цель — предоставить высококачественные инструменты, которые помогут нашим клиентам добиться успеха на рынке. Желаем Вам больше удачных сделок и выгодных вложений. Благодарим Вас за выбор нашей продукции и за оказанное нам доверие!
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