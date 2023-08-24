DYJ SuperTrendWave is a highly accurate peak and trough trading system.



This indicator looks for the highest and lowest points of candles as entering and leaving the market.

The entrance price is near the highest or lowest point.



The notification type of signal has been added to the dyj supertrend.

When a multi-space signal is generated,

The following types of notification signals are available: Alert mailSend, MobilePush.

Input

