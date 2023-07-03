UT Bot Simple

**Features:**

1. **Innovative Trend Tracking:** The UT BOT Simple Indicator leverages the power of the Average True Range (ATR), a renowned volatility measure, to calculate precise trailing stop values, providing unparalleled insights into market trends.

2. **Customizable Settings:** Flexibility is paramount in any trading strategy. With this in mind, our indicator allows you to adjust the ATR periods and other key parameters to tailor the tool to your trading style and strategy.

3. **Real-time Trend Change Alerts:** Stay proactive, not reactive, with our immediate and accurate trend-change notifications. With our tool, you're always ahead of the game, ready to act as soon as the market shifts.

4. **Reliable Performance:** UT BOT Simple Indicator has been rigorously tested and proven to deliver consistent, dependable results, making it a highly valuable addition to any trading toolkit.

5. **ATR Line Visualization:** For added clarity, the indicator allows for the ATR line to be displayed directly on your chart. This enhances your understanding of the market's sensitivity and assists in determining accurate Stop Loss levels tailored to current volatility.


Upgrade your trading arsenal with the UT BOT Simple Indicator, and start making more informed and profitable trades today!

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Currency Strength Wizard MT5
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5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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