Otrx SMC

Unlock the power of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) with precision and financial clarity.

OTRX SMC is not just a technical indicator; it is a complete professional trading system designed for traders who follow institutional footprints. Unlike standard indicators that clutter your chart with noise, OTRX SMC focuses on the three pillars of Price Action: Structure (BOS), Flow (FVG), and Origin (OB).

The unique advantage of OTRX SMC is its Real-Time Risk Calculator. For every mapped structure or zone, the indicator projects exactly how much money you are risking based on your lot size, allowing for instant, data-driven decision-making.

🔥 Key Features

  1. Smart Structure Mapping (BOS):

    • Automatically identifies Break of Structure (BOS) for both Buy and Sell trends.

    • Draws clean, precise "Ray" lines starting exactly from the fractal candle, keeping your historical chart clean.

  2. Fair Value Gaps (FVG) / Imbalances:

    • Detects market inefficiencies where price is likely to return (Magnet Zones).

    • Draws visual boxes that extend to the current price.

    • Auto-Cleaning: Automatically removes boxes once the price has fully mitigated (filled) the gap.

  3. Order Blocks (OB):

    • Identifies the specific institutional candles that originated the strong moves.

    • Highlights the ultimate support/resistance zones for sniper entries.

  4. 💰 Embedded Risk Calculator (Exclusive):

    • Forget manual calculations. The indicator displays the monetary risk (e.g., -$ 25.50) next to every FVG, OB, or Structure line.

    • Calculates based on the distance from the current price to the invalidation point (Stop Loss).

    • Fully customizable based on your Risk Volume input.

  5. Interactive Control Panel:

    • One-Click Clean: Toggle ZONES, FVG, or OB on/off instantly directly from the chart buttons.

    • Multi-Timeframe: Toggle M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, and D1 analysis with a single click.

  6. Global Ready:

    • Auto-Translation: Automatically detects your MetaTrader language (English or Portuguese) and adjusts the interface text accordingly.

⚙️ Settings & Inputs

  • Panel Size: Choose between Small, Medium, or Large (Touch-friendly) dashboard.

  • InpDepth / InpShowLast: Adjust the sensitivity of the fractals and how many past structures to keep visible.

  • InpRiskVolume: Define the Lot Size used to calculate the displayed monetary risk (e.g., 0.01 or 1.0).

  • Colors: Fully customizable colors for Buy/Sell setups, FVGs, and Order Blocks.

🚀 How to Trade

  1. Use the FVG to identify where the price is being drawn to (Magnet).

  2. Look for an Order Block (OB) overlapping with an FVG for a high-probability entry.

  3. Check the Risk Label on the chart to ensure the trade fits your money management rules before entering.


