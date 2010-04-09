Reversal Candles Hammers Non Repaint

This indicator was creating a perfect structure to not re-paint or recalculate, all signals are accurate. I can create a robotic version of this indicator but I need more precision in the signals. So appreciate this work.



Tips to use when trading, do not buy at the top or sell at the bottom, always buy at the bottom and sell at the top. Risk 1 to 3.



In the settings you can adjust the size of the shadow or trail of the candle, you can change the colors and sizes of the arrows.