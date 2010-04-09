Reversal Candles Hammers Non Repaint

This indicator was creating a perfect structure to not re-paint or recalculate, all signals are accurate. I can create a robotic version of this indicator but I need more precision in the signals. So appreciate this work.

Tips to use when trading, do not buy at the top or sell at the bottom, always buy at the bottom  and sell at the top. Risk 1 to 3.

In the settings you can adjust the size of the shadow or trail of the candle, you can change the colors and sizes of the arrows.
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Marcelo Guimaraes de Lima
Utilities
This utility EA closes any buy or sell order when it reaches the desired profit value, or when the stop gain is activated. Closes orders opened manually or by other robots.  Very effective for protecting or guaranteeing gains in rapid price movements. It works on any period and any asset available on MT5. Trailing Start: Example, if the price moves 70 pips in favor, it activates the stop gain.  Traling Stop: or Traling Step: If the price moves by the amount defined above the Trailing Start it w
FREE
TrendLine Pending Order Tool
Marcelo Guimaraes de Lima
Utilities
This utility opens orders when the candle touches the manually placed trend line, as if it were a more articulated pending order.  It can be used on any asset, when it opens the order it eliminates the line it touched and create Arrow. In this case, it is used for price reversal operations, it opens a sell order when the bullish candle touches the bottom-up line and opens a buy order when the bearish candle touches the top-down line.  You can adjust the stop loss and takeprofit, this utility is
FREE
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