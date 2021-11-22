A new way of managing your trades – efficiently, automatically and with no emotions.

Control various markets and manage many different trades at one moment.

Grasp your competitive advantage and ultimately find out what profitable trading looks like!

Trademanager is a piece of software developed for MT4 platforms. This tool enables you to completely set up all parameters for many different trades on many different markets – at one time and with no emotions as psychological obstacles.

Must-need tool for all intraday traders who trade mainly for quick moves and are influenced by the psychological aspects the most.

Functions and features

You can set up to three different profit targets for different volume

Use a trailing stop (TrSt) function and get maximum out of every single trade!

Set up a breakeven point and reduce the risk taken after reaching a certain profit

Choose exact time when you want to get rid of your position or even its part – inevitable especially in order to stay protected against news announcement

Watch current spread every time you execute a new trade and get perfect, low-cost timing

Automatically manage more than one trade on one instrument at the time

Possibility to set trading parameters even for pending orders

Settings are configured directly in MT4, description is in Screenshots