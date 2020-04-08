Hidden Gap by MMD MT4

Hidden Gap by MMD

Hidden Gap by MMD is a unique indicator that detects hidden gaps between three consecutive candles. This observation isn't my own, but in the MMD methodology, it has its application alongside other original indicators. You can apply this indicator to the chart multiple times and set the interval from which you want to see the hidden gaps. You can show or hide these gaps as needed. For example, you can view the chart at an M5 interval and see hidden gaps from an M15 chart, etc. You can view hidden gaps from multiple intervals at once.

The indicator has hidden features:

  • Clicking the top band of the zone displays boxes with price levels,
  • Clicking the middle line of the zone extends the zone,
  • Clicking the bottom band of the zone shortens the zone,
  • Clicking at the end of the zone visualizes the zone's description (its creation date and time).

List of modifiable parameters of the indicator:

Click Event Mode - Standard/Loop - determines the way of activating the hidden functions of the indicator. The hidden functions are described above.

Time Frame - the interval from which the hidden gaps will be displayed. If you leave the default value, the hidden gaps will be displayed from the interval you are viewing the chart at.

Look Back Bars - determines the historical number of candles to be analyzed.

Min Range Points - the minimum range of the hidden gap detected by the indicator.

Max Range Points - the maximum range of the hidden gap detected by the indicator. For indices, you may need to increase this parameter value.

Use Exclude Time - true/false - decides whether to exclude a certain time period during which the indicator doesn't identify zones.

Exclude Start Time - beginning of the exclusion period.

Exclude End Time - end of the exclusion period.

Up Gap Color - color of the upward hidden gap.

Up Line Color - color of the line on an upward hidden gap.

Down Gap Color - color of the downward hidden gap.

Down Line Color - color of the line on a downward hidden gap.

Price Label Color - color for the price level description.

Line Style - Line style.

Extend Forward - parameter to extend the zone.

Shorted Length - zone length after shortening.

Description Color - description font color in the zone.

Description Font Size - font size for the description in the zone. S

how Button - true/false - showing/hiding the button.

Button Corner - the corner of the chart where the button will appear.

Button Text - description to appear on the button.

Button Color - button color.

Button Text Color - font color on the button.

Button X Size - button width.

Button Y Size - button height.

Button X Position - button position relative to the X-axis.

Button Y Position - button position relative to the Y-axis.

Button Font Size - font size on the button.


This indicator is very versatile. It has many parameters for customization. You can simply add it to your chart, and everything will work automatically.

Good luck.


Recommended products
DailyHighLow
Komi Eyram F Kahoho
5 (1)
Indicators
Please remember to rate the indicator to help me with visibility. The DailyHighLow Indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) provides a sophisticated tool for tracking daily price movements. Designed for traders who need clear, actionable insights into market highs and lows, this indicator automatically plots trend lines based on the highest and lowest prices over a customizable number of days. Key Features: Trend Lines Customization: Define colors, line styles, and widths for both broken and unbroken
FREE
Gann Box MT4
Frederic Jacques Collomb
5 (1)
Indicators
The Gann Box indicator is a powerful and versatile tool designed to help traders identify and exploit key market levels. This indicator draws a rectangle on the chart, which is automatically divided into several zones with strategic levels 0, 0.25, 0.50, 075, 1 . When the price touches one of these levels, alerts are triggered, providing valuable assistance for trading decisions. You instantly know the evolution of the market in relation to the zone you have drawn. To draw a zone, simply draw a
Twenty Days MT4
ROMAN KIVERIN
Indicators
The indicator is the main part of Michael Huddleston's ICT (Inner Circle Trader) trading strategy. His legendary trading strategy is based on the concept of "Smart Money". To analyze the medium -term trend , the  ICT offers an analysis based on  twenty -day levels . The indicator builds levels , while showing the turning points with arrows . An important feature of the indicator is the automatic display of levels for different periods . You do not have to change the indicator settings when chang
CloseDelet Orders
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Experts
CloseDelet_Orders CloseAtProfit is an EA that I use only to close orders after defined profit, or loss,  close all orders  ,  also delete pending orders.  I am using it in live trading.  The speed of closing depends on time when it trades, on broker you are using and symbols you are trading. INPUTS: win_USD_All   =    close all orders (sell+buy)  when the profit is greater than defined profit to close; win_USD_BUY =    close only orders buy   when the profit is greater than defined profit to cl
Trade History Exporter
Stefan Ferreira
Utilities
Trade History Exporter automatically exports trade history to a CSV (comma separated values) file. Trade History Exporter: - automatically exports trade history every time a trade is closed - allows you to manually force an export by using the "W" key on your keyboard - can use Order Comments as Magic Numbers - useful for instance when using a Trade Copier - calculates the Net Profit per trade
Manager
Petr Plechac
Utilities
A new way of managing your trades – efficiently, automatically and with no emotions. Control various markets and manage many different trades at one moment. Grasp your competitive advantage and ultimately find out what profitable trading looks like! Trademanager is a piece of software developed for MT4 platforms. This tool enables you to completely set up all parameters for many different trades on many different markets – at one time and with no emotions as psychological obstacles. Must-need to
R Var Moving Average
Rwy Ksyby
Indicators
The R Var Moving Average Indicator is a trend following indicator designed for die-hard trend followers. It is a quite popular forex trading indicator among stock traders, as well as commodity traders, and its popularity stems from its ability to deliver genuine money making signals to its users. The indicator is comprised of green and red dots that are placed on a sienna line. The green dot is pointing to a bullish signal, while the red dot depicts a bearish signal. Basic Trading Signals Buy S
FREE
Clos Profit
Ivan Petrov
Utilities
close all profitable orders The set contains scripts for different purposes, facilitating work in the MetaTrader 4 terminal. If necessary, a screen is provided for some scripts. Before working on a real account, check (on a demo account) whether the required script responds to your tasks (for example, there is a script for opening five orders at the same time, by default the lot is set to 10; so that you do not accidentally open five positions with a total volume of 50 lots - be attentive))) Use
Working Bot
Dmitry Shutov
1 (1)
Experts
This Expert Advisor is based on advanced neural networks. Main EA features After training, the EA remembers the patterns of each currency pair . Therefore, re-training the currency pair is not required when changing a currency pair. Fixed Take Profit and Stop Loss levels are set in the inputs. Multi-currency trading . ‌Monitoring of my accounts: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/mizrael Preparing for trade and training It is recommended to train the EA. For better understanding, we posted
MarketPowerScalper
Anatolii Khlenov
Experts
MarketPowerScalper is a multi-currency scalping bot that trades the EURUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD, and GBPUSD pairs on the MT4 platform. MarketPowerScalper makes buy and sell decisions using a unique algorithm developed by the bot's creator. MarketPowerScalper requires no additional settings; simply enter StopLoss, TakeProfit, and Lot, and it's ready to go. By default, StopLoss and TakeProfit are set to 40 pips. After a buy or sell, MarketPowerScalper will notify you with an audible signal. MarketPower
BalanceInjection
Abdelfattah Elnaggar
Experts
Balance Injection EA is an adaptive expert, which is scanning old signal to catch right Trend and jump to market by creating single order. Balance Injection Expert users can set their maximal DD in the expert setting and is preferable to attach it to EURUSD chart. Expert is already pre-set with optimum setting and is advisable to use the default setting for beginner users. Balance should be at least 5000 USD to keep maximal DD in a good position.  FOR Beginner Users please use Input Settings in
EA Smart News Trade MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The initial price is 92.25 USD, the future price is 250 USD Universal advisor with the use of economic and fundamental news " Smart News Trade ". Trading tactics are based on tracking the dynamics of the market and accelerating the price movement. Not guessing, not forecasting, only calculations with clear guidelines for the direction of positions. The work is carried out with pending orders, a stop loss is used to protect funds. A VPS server is required for smooth operation. Ease of use: Ther
EUR 4 of 8 MT4
Tomas Michalek
Experts
Plug & Play portfolio - series of high-quality EURUSD H1 strategies for maximized success. The 4th out of 8 strategies  portfolio set.  Each EA works well as a standalone, works even better as portfolio. Triple tested  - backtest,   robustness tests , portfolio correlation. Uses a well-known   CCI indicator   combined with an   ADX indicator. Why to buy Fully automatic EA with really easy set-up. Only risk amount to be set and you are good to go. Developed using genetic algorithms on 'in sampl
Golden Scalper PRO
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
3.83 (12)
Experts
Golden Scalper PRO: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files. Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold. Available copies: 3 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. Golden Scalper PRO was developed precisely to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophisticate
Inside Candle EA
Hong Ling Mu
1 (1)
Experts
Based on my original trading strategy, it appears that this EA is programmed to use technical analysis to identify an inside candle pattern in the current candle and wait for a breakout in either direction. If the price breaks out higher, the EA will place a buy order, and if it breaks out lower, the EA will place a sell order. The take profit and stop loss levels are set at 50 pips each. Additionally, using a martingale strategy, which involves increasing the lot size after a losing trade, ca
FREE
Tranquil Advisor
Calvin Nkosana Manganye
Utilities
Tranquil Advice is very useful to scalpers as it calculates the volume/lot size you should use per trade, and it does that on real time prices. Meaning, if the bid price changes, the lot size that you should use per trade is recalculated so that you may not risk more than you are willing to lose. The volume/lot size that should be used per trade is calculated from the stoploss and take profit that you predefined prior to Executing a trade. This Expert Advisors comes in handy on fast-paced market
Quick Lines Tool
Aleksandr Bacho
Indicators
Quick Lines Tool: A User-Friendly Indicator for Drawing Trend Lines and Rectangles Quick Lines Tool is a powerful and intuitive indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who need fast and effective tools for technical analysis. With this indicator, you can easily create trend lines, support/resistance levels (AP/DW), and rectangles, optimizing your chart marking process. It is ideal for both beginners and professional traders looking to enhance their analysis accuracy and speed. Main adv
Donchian Channel Pro
Yeoh Kia Gee
Experts
Donchian Channel Pro EA 1. OVERVIEW The Donchian Channel EA is a breakout trading system that leverages the Donchian Channel to identify key support and resistance levels based on price highs and lows over a set period. The EA automatically executes trades when price breaks out of these levels, aiming to capture strong trending movements. It includes features such as time filters, ATR-based stop-loss and take-profit levels. 2. Unique Features   Ø Donchian Channel Breakout Strategy – Trades only
Top Algo v4
Yvan Musatov
5 (1)
Experts
The Top Algo trading robot is a technical development for the automation of trading on the Forex currency market. Its goal is to help both novice market participants who do not have a fundamental base in the field of trading and professionals and to facilitate the process of increasing profits for experienced investors. Top Algo can also be called a multi-currency robot-advisor, as it can work on several currency pairs. A professional Top Algo expert can connect to your trading terminal and do
Online Accounts Manager MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (1)
Utilities
OneClick Online Account Manager is a powerful utility that helps you to manage all your accounts from a centralized panel. It is suitable for all single account traders and specially for multiple accounts traders. The utility help you to : Monitor status of all accounts on a private web page. Some information such as account connection status, account profit, DD, Balance, Equity, Margin Level, Number of positions and orders, Daily and Weekly profit/loss and also overall summation of all these p
SFT Trend Allow Oscillator
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
Oscillator helps determine the direction of the market Shows the direction of the price movement and is painted in the appropriate color. Allows you to conduct trend and counter trend trading It works on all timeframes, on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrency Can be used when working with binary options Distinctive features Does not redraw; Simple and clear settings; It works on all timeframes and on all symbols; Suitable for trading currencies, metals, options and cryptocurrency (Bitco
LayerStop
Norhisham Mohd Rudin
Experts
LayerStop EA only performs an action open pending order BUYSTOP or SELLSTOP, thus only monitor the trailing stoploss. No specific conditions are used to open pending order. Pending order BUYSTOP or SELLSTOP will generated immediately after an Expert Advisor is attach in the chart. Suitable for News High Impact. If you already attach LayerStop EA in the chart, and want LayerStop EA performs new one an action open pending order BUYSTOP or SELLSTOP, you need to remove LayerStop EA from chart a
AllChartsSyncChanger MT4
Hiroaki Ihara
Utilities
All Charts Sync Changer Mini is here: Click here All Charts Sync Changer+ MT4 is the advanced version of All Charts Sync Changer Mini. Whether you are a multi-timeframe analyst or a trader with limited monitors, this tool will be your powerful ally. Transform your MT4 into a professional analysis command center. The Ultimate Chart Sync & High-Speed Switching Tool I want to switch my entire chart setup in an instant for each of my strategies. My workspace is a mess of currency pairs, indices, an
Send Orders Detail and statics MT4 To Telegram
Nebal S I Saloul
5 (1)
Experts
Hello This EA for send Orders Signals when you open or close order and send statics to your channel in Telegram with sum of profit or Loss Pips you can share your orders with your clients in your telegram please watch our video  to see how it is fast. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u_7twtYZhyI you must have Telegram channel then make bot and give it Permission and get token (watch this video to know how do it) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x1bKWFOjSBE and you must download this files https
Price Action Multi Timeframe Radar
Francesco Petralla
Indicators
This powerful indicator intercepts 21 patterns simultaneously on 28 Pairs and on all timeframes. Just put the indicator on a single chart to see all patterns that appear on all pairs in all timeframes The patterns found are: For Bearish: Bearish Abandoned Baby; Bearish Engulfing; Bearish Harami; Bear Kicker; Dark Cloud Cover; Evening Doji Star; Evening Star; Shooting Star; Three Black Crows; Three Inside Down; Three Outside Down; For Bullish: Bullish Abandoned Baby; Bullish Engulfing; Bullish Ha
Trades Time Manager
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
Effortlessly take control of your trading routine with the revolutionary Trades Time Manager. This potent tool automates order execution at designated times, transforming your trading approach. Craft personalized task lists for diverse trading actions, from buying to setting orders, all without manual intervention. Trades Time Manager Installation & Inputs Guide If you want to get notifications about the EA add our URL to MT4/MT5 terminal (see screenshot). MT4 Version https://www.mql5.com/en/mar
EMA Dashboard
Chantal Sala
1 (1)
Indicators
Ema Dashboard is an innovative dashboard that allows you to monitor Moving Average on multiples symbols and different timeframes. This dashboard allows you to analyze information on 28 pairs on an unique chart. Its functionality includes analysis of All Time Frames. This configuration allows you to identify the Long Term Trend with extreme ease. This panel allows you to take very important directional movements. A click on button opens a new chart (symbol and timeframe). Graphic Object Symbol l
Arman Flying EA X3
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all The expert works by hanging pending deals moving with the price when activating a transaction It closes on the stop loss or on a profit from the pursuit of profit Work on low spread currency pairs Like dollar yen currency The work is done with the same settings as the expert, or it can be modified as the user likes Work on a timing of 15M or more as the user likes parameters: Transaction_Movement : Movement =true  . no Movement=false . Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to auto
Trend Champion
Yvan Musatov
Indicators
The Trend Champion indicator works on all timeframes and currency pairs. The indicator should be used as an auxiliary tool for technical analysis, it helps to determine the direction of the trend: either upward or downward price movement for a particular currency pair. Can be used along with oscillators as filters. Trend Champion is a trend indicator. Arrows indicate favorable moments and directions for entering the market. The indicator can be used both for pipsing on small periods and for lo
Account Status Monitor
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Utilities
• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works. • If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help. • After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a   FREE EA   as a gift. Account Status Monitor – The Ultimate Trading Dashboard! Price: $33 – A One-Time Investment for Complete Control Over Your Trading Account! What is Account Status Monitor? Account Status Monitor is a powerful, real-time dashboar
Buyers of this product also purchase
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicators
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
Indicators
SHOGUN Trade - Strategic Market Structure & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Concept: The Commander’s Perspective In the battlefield of trading, getting lost in localized price fluctuations (noise) is the most significant risk to capital. SHOGUN Trade is engineered to elevate a trader's perspective from "reactive" to "strategic," providing a comprehensive overview of market structures across multiple time horizons. This system monitors seven timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously, quantifying market m
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Introducing the F-16 Plane Indicator, a cutting-edge MT4 tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Inspired by the unmatched speed and precision of the F-16 fighter jet, this indicator combines advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art technology to deliver unparalleled performance in the financial markets. With the F-16 Plane Indicator, you'll soar above the competition as it provides real-time analysis and generates highly accurate trading signals. Its dynamic features are engin
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicators
Indicator in advance   determines market reversal levels and zones , allows you to wait for the price to return to the level and enter at the beginning of a new trend, and not at its end. He shows   reversal levels   where the market confirms a change in direction and forms further movement. The indicator works without redrawing, is optimized for any instruments, and reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator. Reversible structure scanner for all instrumen
Forex Gump Laser
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Friends, we present to your attention our new Forex Gump Laser indicator. Since there are no designers in our team, but mainly mathematicians, financiers, programmers and traders, we did not make any special changes in the indicator design. In appearance, it resembles the usual Forex Gump. On the other hand, Forex Gump has become not just the name of an indicator, it is a brand. And we try to preserve the corporate identity in all its varieties. The whole essence of the indicator in its operatio
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Indicators
This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relat
WOW Scalper Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicators
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Indicators
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.62 (172)
Indicators
Top indicator for MT4 providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! It can be applied to any financial assets:  forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices.  MT5 version is here   It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of t
Hidden Cycles
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
5 (1)
Indicators
Christmas Sale! – The Only 100% Universal Tool Grab Hidden Cycles for only $129 (regular price $179). Stop trading against nature! This is your chance to secure the only indicator rooted in the absolute laws that govern the entire universe. Most tools guess—this one reveals the truth. Offer ends soon — Buy another toy or buy the truth. Your choice... Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicat
Cluster order flow footprint with volume profile
Abdul Jalil
Indicators
PROFESSIONAL FOOTPRINT CHART INDICATOR A Footprint Chart is an advanced order flow visualization tool that displays the volume traded at each price level within a candlestick. Unlike traditional candlestick charts that only show open, high, low, and close prices, footprint charts reveal the  battle between buyers and sellers  at every price level. KEY CONCEPT:   Footprint charts show WHERE volume occurred, not just HOW MUCH volume occurred. This is critical for understanding institutional activ
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
Indicators
OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT4 Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with   OrderFlow Absorption   – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 4. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market. Features Delta Histogram Visualization:   Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear,
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
Kirk Lee Holloway
5 (2)
Indicators
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal V1.6 The GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal indicator V1.6 continues to provide precise, real-time trend analysis tailored for high-speed, short-term scalpers in XAU/USD , but it now has additional features and improved efficiency and reliability. Built specifically for the 1-minute time frame, this tool displays directional arrows for clear entry points, allowing scalpers to navigate volatile market conditions with confidence. The indicator consists of PRIMARY and SECONDARY
TickUnit Scalper Currency Strength28 PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
3.91 (22)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! This indicator is a super combination of both our main indicators ( Advanced Currency Strength 28 &  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT ). It shows Currency Strength values for TICK-UNITS and alert signals for 28 Forex pairs. 11 different Tick-Units can be used. Those are 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 12, 15, 20, and 30 Seconds. The Tick-Unit bar in the sub-window will be shown and shifted to the left when there is at least 1 tick within the second’s timer.  With only ONE chart y
Liquidity shock detector
Gabor Bocsak
Indicators
LIQUIDITY SHOCK DETECTOR ( XAUUSD 1 minute EDITION) =================================================== BRIEF DESCRIPTION : ----------------------------------- Detects institutional liquidity zones created by sudden price movements and provides multi-timeframe trend analysis. FULL DESCRIPTION: ----------------- Liquidity Shock Detector identifies significant price movements that often indicate institutional activity. When large market participants enter or exit positions, they create liquid
MBS Trend Flow
Aliaksandr Alferchyk
Indicators
TREND FLOW PRO TREND FLOW PRO is a non-repainting indicator that shows the market direction. It identifies trend reversals, as well as initial and repeated entries of major market participants. BOS marks on the chart represent true trend changes and key higher-timeframe levels. The data does not repaint and remains on the chart after each bar closes. Request and receive a detailed PDF guide with strategy examples via private messages. Main indicator elements: BOS FLOW – trend waves and real tre
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
Indicators
Outperform traditional strategies: effective mean reversion for savvy traders Unique indicator that implements a professional and quantitative approach to mean reversion trading. It capitalizes on the fact that the price diverts and returns to the mean in a predictable and measurable fashion, which allows for clear entry and exit rules that vastly outperform non-quantitative trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Clear trading signals Am
More from author
BE Line by MMD MT5
Mariusz Maciej Drozdowski
4.63 (8)
Indicators
Break Even Line by MMD The Break Even line is a useful indicator for people using strategies that allow simultaneous trades in both directions, such as the MMD methodology. This indicator is useful when playing statistical models and averaging positions in accumulation and distribution zones. The indicator draws levels by summing positions in three groups: positions included in BUY, positions included in SELL and all positions included. Functionality description: Show BUY BELine   - shows or
FREE
BarEndTime by MMD MT5
Mariusz Maciej Drozdowski
Indicators
The Time End bar by MMD is a simple indicator that shows the number of seconds remaining in the three selected intervals. According to the MMD methodology, the moment when a directional price movement occurs is important. This indicator allows you to use this relationship more effectively in Forex and Futures trading. Functionality description: Time Frame 1 Period - defining the first time interval Time Frame 1 Color - specifying the color for the first time interval Time Frame 1 Period - def
FREE
BE Line by MMD MT4
Mariusz Maciej Drozdowski
Indicators
Break Even Line by MMD The Break Even line is a useful indicator for people using strategies that allow simultaneous trades in both directions, such as the MMD methodology. This indicator is useful when playing statistical models and averaging positions in accumulation and distribution zones. The indicator draws levels by summing positions in three groups: positions included in BUY, positions included in SELL and all positions included. Functionality description: Show BUY BELine   - shows or
FREE
Bar End Time by MMD MT4
Mariusz Maciej Drozdowski
Indicators
The Time End bar by MMD is a simple indicator that shows the number of seconds remaining in the three selected intervals. According to the MMD methodology, the moment when a directional price movement occurs is important. This indicator allows you to use this relationship more effectively in Forex and Futures trading. Functionality description: Time Frame 1 Period - defining the first time interval Time Frame 1 Color - specifying the color for the first time interval Time Frame 1 Period - def
FREE
Diamond by MMD MT4
Mariusz Maciej Drozdowski
Indicators
Diamond by MMD Diamond by MMD is an advanced indicator that identifies places that are important for price behavior. This indicator - on any timeframe - detects and marks price reaction zones on the chart. Diamonds - one of the elements of the knowledge pyramid in the MMD methodology - are candles that meet very strict conditions. There are two main types of diamonds: - standard diamond, - reversed dementia. Both of these models are automatically identified and marked on the chart. The indicat
Time Line by MMD MT4
Mariusz Maciej Drozdowski
Indicators
Time Line by MMD is a simple indicator that supports historical data analysis and trading on statistical models that follow the MMD methodology. Start Time - specifying the time when we start analyzing and playing the MMD statistical model Time Duration in minutes - duration of the model and its highest effectiveness (after the end of the line, the price returns - statistically - to the set level) Lookback days - the number of days back, subjected to historical analysis Base Time Frame - the b
Diamond by MMD MT5
Mariusz Maciej Drozdowski
Indicators
Diamond by MMD Diamond by MMD is an advanced indicator that identifies places that are important for price behavior. This indicator - on any timeframe - detects and marks price reaction zones on the chart. Diamonds - one of the elements of the knowledge pyramid in the MMD methodology - are candles that meet very strict conditions. There are two main types of diamonds: - standard diamond, - reversed dementia. Both of these models are automatically identified and marked on the chart. The indicat
Time Line by MMD MT5
Mariusz Maciej Drozdowski
Indicators
Time Line by MMD is a simple indicator that supports historical data analysis and trading on statistical models that follow the MMD methodology. Start Time - specifying the time when we start analyzing and playing the MMD statistical model Time Duration in minutes - duration of the model and its highest effectiveness (after the end of the line, the price returns - statistically - to the set level) Lookback days - the number of days back, subjected to historical analysis Base Time Frame - the b
Hidden Gap by MMD MT5
Mariusz Maciej Drozdowski
Indicators
Hidden Gap by MMD Hidden Gap by MMD is a unique indicator that detects hidden gaps between three consecutive candles. This observation isn't my own, but in the MMD methodology, it has its application alongside other original indicators. You can apply this indicator to the chart multiple times and set the interval from which you want to see the hidden gaps. You can show or hide these gaps as needed. For example, you can view the chart at an M5 interval and see hidden gaps from an M15 chart, etc.
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review