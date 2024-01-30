Ultimate Trade Panel User Gruide

3. HOW IT WORKS Core Calculation & Logic The Ultimate Trade Panel doesn't rely on a single mathematical formula — instead, it acts as a command center that reads your account equity, current positions, and market prices in real time. Every button you click triggers a series of checks: available margin, lot size constraints from your broker, and any risk limits you've set in the Fund Management section. The panel calculates position sizes based on your chosen risk percentage or fixed lots, then submits market, limit, or stop orders with the slippage tolerance you defined. Behind the scenes, the EA maintains a running tally of daily profit/loss and total account drawdown. If you've enabled the fund management features, it will block new trades when your daily loss limit or account risk threshold is breached. The panel also tracks open positions for breakeven and trailing stop adjustments, recalculating these levels each tick. This isn't a black-box strategy — it's a transparent tool that executes your decisions with precision, nothing more. Entry Strategies Explained The panel itself doesn't generate trading signals — it's a manual execution tool. However, it does include optional indicator-based filters that can help you decide when to enter. These are accessed through the Trend Filter Settings in the common guide. Here's how each filter works: Moving Average Filter BUY Signal: Price crosses above the MA line, or the faster MA crosses above the slower MA, depending on your chosen strategy. SELL Signal: Price crosses below the MA line, or the faster MA crosses below the slower MA. Best For: Trending markets where you want to avoid counter-trend entries. ADX Filter BUY Signal: ADX line rises above the threshold (typically 25) and the +DI line is above the -DI line. SELL Signal: ADX rises above threshold and -DI is above +DI. Best For: Strong trending conditions — the filter keeps you out of choppy, low-momentum periods. RSI Filter BUY Signal: RSI crosses above the oversold level (default 30) from below. SELL Signal: RSI crosses below the overbought level (default 70) from above. Best For: Range-bound markets where mean reversion strategies work well. MACD Filter BUY Signal: MACD line crosses above the signal line. SELL Signal: MACD line crosses below the signal line. Best For: Confirming momentum shifts before entering a position. Parabolic SAR Filter BUY Signal: Parabolic SAR dots appear below the price. SELL Signal: Parabolic SAR dots appear above the price. Best For: Following strong trends with a trailing stop-style indicator. Step-by-Step Workflow Step 1: Attach the EA to a chart. Drag Ultimate Trade Panel onto any currency pair chart in MT4 or MT5. You'll see the panel appear on the right side of your chart. Step 2: Configure your inputs. Open the EA properties (F7) and set your Magic Number, slippage, and risk parameters. I'd recommend starting with the default values and adjusting as you get comfortable. Step 3: Set your symbol colors. Scroll down to the SYMBOL COLORS section and assign colors to the pairs you trade most. This makes the panel much easier to read at a glance. Step 4: Enable fund management (optional). If you want daily loss limits or account-level risk caps, set DISPLAY_FUND_MANAGEMENT to true and configure the risk percentages. Step 5: Click to trade. Use the BUY and SELL buttons on the panel to open market orders. The panel will calculate lot size based on your settings and apply any SL/TP levels you've predefined. Step 6: Manage open positions. Right-click any position in the panel to modify SL/TP, close partially, or apply breakeven/trailing stop features. Step 7: Monitor your daily stats. Keep an eye on the fund management display (if enabled) to see your current P&L and remaining risk allowance for the day. 4. RISK MANAGEMENT FEATURES The Ultimate Trade Panel includes several built-in risk controls that help you protect your account without needing to watch the screen constantly. Here's what's available: Feature Description Daily Loss Limit Set a maximum loss percentage per day. Once hit, the panel blocks all new trades until the next trading day. This prevents revenge trading after a bad run. Account Risk Cap Define a maximum drawdown percentage for your entire account. If equity drops below this threshold, the panel stops opening new positions until you manually reset it. Per-Trade Risk Enter the percentage of your account you're willing to risk on each trade. The panel calculates the appropriate lot size based on your stop loss distance. Daily Profit Target Set a daily profit goal. When reached, the panel can automatically stop taking new trades, locking in your gains for the day. SL/TP Level Check When enabled, the panel validates your stop loss and take profit levels against broker minimums before placing an order. This saves you from getting rejected by your broker. Quick Start Guide Follow these steps to get started in under 5 minutes: Download and install: Purchase the product from the MQL5 Market, then download and install it into your MT4 or MT5 platform. It'll appear in the Navigator under Expert Advisors. Attach to a chart: Drag the EA onto any chart — EURUSD is a good starting point. Make sure AutoTrading is enabled in the platform toolbar. Set your Magic Number: Open the EA properties and enter a unique Magic Number (e.g., 20131111). This helps you identify trades opened by this panel in your account history. Configure slippage: Set slippage to 3 for normal conditions, or 5-10 during news events. This prevents order rejections during volatile periods. Choose your symbol colors: Scroll to the SYMBOL COLORS section and assign colors to the pairs you trade. I use blue for EUR, green for USD, and red for GBP — makes the panel easy to scan. Enable fund management (optional): Set DISPLAY_FUND_MANAGEMENT to true, then enter your daily loss limit (e.g., 5%) and account risk cap (e.g., 10%). This protects you from overtrading. Start trading: Click the BUY or SELL buttons on the panel. The EA will calculate lot size based on your risk settings and submit the order. You can modify SL/TP directly from the panel after the trade is open. Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide | Backtest and Set Files Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50