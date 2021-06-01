A-xell is a trading system based on a complex mathematical model that generates signals for opening deals. The strategy is based on changing the current time series of quotes by reading the patterns in it. The EA transforms a series of prices using the Wavelet algorithm to find patterns in frequencies and amplitudes.









The EA opens one deal in a certain direction and places virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit,

and also uses forced closing of orders when a situation occurs when the movement is likely to end.





The model also includes such signal filter indicators as:

MACD

RSI

CCI





The EA does not use an order grid and averaging. A large percentage of profitable in a row trades makes it possible to use the system of compensation for the previous loss.





A-xell Expert Advisor works stably on 4 currency pairs:





■ EURUSD





■ USDCAD





■ AUDUSD





■ GBPUSD





















Installation:





Open all the above currency pairs on the M30 or H1 timeframe and simply drag the advisor to each of them - the advisor will set the desired magic number and set up the optimal ones.

Take Profit and Stop Loss. You don't need to configure anything else, but you can try to tweak your settings. If you disable the Use_optimal_TP_SL parameter (Use_optimal_TP_SL = false),

then you will need to manually select the optimal Take Profit and Stop Loss, as well as change all magic numbers on all currency pairs.









Advisor input parameters:





info - information panel (enable or disable)

- information panel (enable or disable) Use_optimal_TP_SL - use of optimal Take Profit and Stop Loss, as well as different Magic for each currency pair

- use of optimal Take Profit and Stop Loss, as well as different Magic for each currency pair Stop Loss - manual setting of the Stop Loss parameter

- manual setting of the Stop Loss parameter Take Profit - manual setting of the Take Profit parameter

- manual setting of the Take Profit parameter Comments - comments on deals

- comments on deals auto_lot - automatic lot calculation

- automatic lot calculation Lot - manual lot calculation

- manual lot calculation Risk - a parameter of risk per trade as a percentage

- a parameter of risk per trade as a percentage Magic - magic number for deals

- magic number for deals Mode_mult - a parameter that includes an increase in the lot in case of a losing previous deal

- a parameter that includes an increase in the lot in case of a losing previous deal lot_mn - parameter of the multiplier of the next deal

parameter of the multiplier of the next deal percent - filter parameter, from 0 to 100%, the higher the less frequent transactions, but more accurate (0.5 - 50%)









The Expert Advisor is designed for trading on 5-digit quotes.











