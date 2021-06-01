Axell

A-xell is a trading system based on a complex mathematical model that generates signals for opening deals. The strategy is based on changing the current time series of quotes by reading the patterns in it. The EA transforms a series of prices using the Wavelet algorithm to find patterns in frequencies and amplitudes.



The EA opens one deal in a certain direction and places virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit,
and also uses forced closing of orders when a situation occurs when the movement is likely to end.

The model also includes such signal filter indicators as:
  • MACD
  • RSI
  • CCI

The EA does not use an order grid and averaging. A large percentage of profitable in a row trades makes it possible to use the system of compensation for the previous loss.

A-xell Expert Advisor works stably on 4 currency pairs:


 EURUSD

 USDCAD

 AUDUSD

 GBPUSD





Installation:


Open all the above currency pairs on the M30 or H1 timeframe and simply drag the advisor to each of them - the advisor will set the desired magic number and set up the optimal ones.
Take Profit and Stop Loss. You don't need to configure anything else, but you can try to tweak your settings. If you disable the Use_optimal_TP_SL parameter (Use_optimal_TP_SL = false),
then you will need to manually select the optimal Take Profit and Stop Loss, as well as change all magic numbers on all currency pairs.


Advisor input parameters:


  • info - information panel (enable or disable)
  • Use_optimal_TP_SL - use of optimal Take Profit and Stop Loss, as well as different Magic for each currency pair
  • Stop Loss - manual setting of the Stop Loss parameter
  • Take Profit - manual setting of the Take Profit parameter
  • Comments - comments on deals
  • auto_lot - automatic lot calculation
  • Lot - manual lot calculation
  • Risk - a parameter of risk per trade as a percentage
  • Magic - magic number for deals
  • Mode_mult - a parameter that includes an increase in the lot in case of a losing previous deal
  • lot_mn - parameter of the multiplier of the next deal
  • percent - filter parameter, from 0 to 100%, the higher the less frequent transactions, but more accurate (0.5 - 50%)


The Expert Advisor is designed for trading on 5-digit quotes.



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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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Pol Lazaro Porta
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GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
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One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
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ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
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