Artemis

Artemis is a currency-pair-EA which detects entry points by Moving Average - controlled by multiple trend-following-indicators.

With Artemis you can trade every currency pair. Signals are generated when the price crosses the moving average and in parallel all three additional indicators confirm the trend direction. If only one indicator deviates from the trend direction, no position is opened.

Basically, you can use Artemis on every time period. For best results it is recommended to use it on time period M1.

Artemis includes an automatic lot size calculator which depends on the current account balance. The risk per position can be adjusted in settings field “Safety if AutoLotSize: on”. The default value is 10%.

You should question yourself what risk you want to take per position and adjust the risk per position!

You can use Artemis on more than one chart in parallel because the lot size calculator notes every open position. For each chart Artemis opens only one position at the same time. No positions are opened that trigger a MarginCall.

The default settings are optimized for currency pair EURUSD on time period M1. With these settings, the backtest delivers a profit of 30% in 2020 with a maximum drawdown of 8% at a leverage of 1:50.

A minimum account balance of 500€ is recommended to use Artemis.

If you have problems with the startup on Artemis, our support can help you.


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5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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Cayetano Martin Fernandez
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