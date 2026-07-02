Gold Range Breaker MT5

  • Experts
  • Vinod Kumar
    Vinod Kumar

    Vinod Kumar

    • Forex Trader at  Chandigarh
    • India
    • 188
    I am a full-time professional Forex and Gold trader with extensive experience in the financial markets and algorithmic trading. I specialize in developing high-performance Expert Advisors (EAs), custom indicators, and automated trading systems for MetaTrader 5 (MT5).
    My expertise includes:
  • Version: 2.0
  • Updated: 2 July 2026
  • Activations: 5
Gold Range Breaker MT5 – Gold Breakout Expert Advisor for XAUUSD

Overview

Gold Range Breaker MT5 is a fully automated Gold Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The EA trades gold breakouts by identifying recent support and resistance levels and placing pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders before price breaks out of the range.

The strategy is built for traders looking for a systematic XAUUSD breakout EA that follows predefined trading rules without emotional decision-making. Every trade is managed automatically using configurable Stop Loss, Take Profit, and optional Trailing Stop.

Strategy

The EA continuously scans recent price action to detect potential gold breakout opportunities.

When a valid trading range is identified, the Expert Advisor:

  • Places a Buy Stop above resistance.

  • Places a Sell Stop below support.

  • Executes only after a confirmed breakout.

  • Automatically removes the opposite pending order.

  • Manages trades with predefined risk parameters.

  • Waits for the current setup to finish before creating another.

Only one trading setup is active at any time.


Features

  • Fully Automated Gold Trading

  • Optimized for XAUUSD

  • Gold Breakout Strategy

  • Buy Stop & Sell Stop Orders

  • Configurable Breakout Buffer

  • Automatic Pending Order Management

  • Fixed Stop Loss & Take Profit

  • Optional Swing High/Low Stop Loss

  • Optional Trailing Stop

  • On-Chart Trading Dashboard

  • Magic Number Support

  • One Active Trading Setup at a Time

  • Easy-to-Configure Inputs

Trading Method

Gold Range Breaker MT5 follows a rule-based breakout methodology.

The EA does not use:

  • Martingale

  • Grid Trading

  • Averaging

  • Recovery Systems

Each position follows predefined entry and exit rules with structured risk management.

Recommended Trading Conditions

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Recommended Timeframes: M5, M15

Trading Sessions: London & New York

Minimum Deposit: USD 3,000

Recommended Leverage: 1:500

Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread

A VPS is recommended for continuous operation and optimal trade execution.

Adjustable Inputs

  • Lot Size

  • Breakout Buffer

  • Stop Loss

  • Take Profit

  • Trailing Stop

  • Swing High/Low Stop Loss

  • Magic Number

Installation

  1. Open an XAUUSD chart in MetaTrader 5.

  2. Attach Gold Range Breaker MT5 to the chart.

  3. Enable AutoTrading.

  4. Configure the desired input parameters.

  5. Use a VPS for uninterrupted operation.

Risk Disclosure

Trading Forex, CFDs, and precious metals involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Gold Range Breaker MT5 does not guarantee profits or future performance. Trading results depend on market conditions, broker execution, spreads, slippage, and account settings. Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before trading live and use appropriate risk management.

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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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