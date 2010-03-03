TripleDoublePro

Short Descriptions

The Triple Double Pro expert advisor is a universal robot capable of trading any instrument. By default, it is configured to trade on the XAUUSD symbol in the H1 timeframe. However, if you wish to explore the top currency pairs on which this robot can trade, simply test the robot within the strategy tester on all available symbols, and you will receive a list of the best currency pairs. If you plan to use the robot on multiple different currency pairs, you need to set a unique magic number for each instance. However, if you only want to use the robot on one currency pair, there is no need to adjust anything. Nevertheless, if you intend to use the robot within a larger portfolio consisting of multiple different robots, then set this magic number to be unique.

By default, the robot has trailing stop (TS) and break-even (BE) settings, implying that you must have or use a VPS for everything to function as intended. All exit rules are expressed in coefficients calculated based on the ATR indicator. The robot features an Exit on Friday option, which limits trading time. Additionally, it includes an integrated menu with the ability to work with all types of orders. By default, the robot operates with limit orders. Signal rules include both entry and exit rules integrated within the system itself. Therefore, the robot can close a position based on exit rules in certain cases. This is something you should never forget. The applied concept is minimalist but with capabilities to control the entire system. That would be all for now. I wish you successful trading.

    Where to use

    • XAUUSD/H1 - Default settings 
    Basic info
    • Platform type: MT5 
    • Account type: Any
    • Check section  >> What's New <<
    • If you buy now, you reserve the right to own new upgraded versions of the robot, which will appear at specific time intervals continuously.  

    Note:

    Keep in mind that "TripleDoublePro" should be tested on a demo account, before any use.

    Useful Links:

     Installation Guide

    Testing

      WARNING: I sell all my products only via MQL5 website. If you see it somewhere else, be aware of scam.



